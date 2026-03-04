Services for Mrs. Sally Ruth Greene were held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Decatur City Cemetery. Bro. Scott Engle officiated.

Visitation was held on Tuesday from 12 noon until 2:00 pm at Milling Funeral Home.

Ms. Greene, 86, of the Chapel Hill Community, passed away Friday, February 27, 2026.

She is survived by her husband of over 68 years, Mr. Billy Greene; her daughter, Sonda Davis (Larry); one granddaughter, Stacey Downing (David); one sister, Jackie Everett; two brothers, Robert Hollingsworth and Kenneth Mack Hollingsworth.

Ms. Sally is preceded in death by one daughter, Deborah Lynn Greene; parents, Chester and Inez Hollingsworth; brothers, Hubert, Jerry Lee, & Melvin Hollingsworth, and one sister, Ina Mazingo.

Pallbearers were David Hollingsworth, Lance Hollingsworth, Lee Hollingsworth, Barry Hollingsworth, Randy Hollingsworth and Dewaine Davidson.

Honorary Pallbearers were Brad Burton, Steve Burton, Derek Burton, Michael Chaney, Sam Bounds, Kenneth Chaney and Freddie Carter.

Ms. Sally was a faithful member of Erin Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where she demonstrated her deep love for the Lord by faithfully serving and caring for everyone she met. She especially loved quilting, and a beautiful example of her generosity was that she always kept an extra quilt on hand for anyone in need. During her working years, she was employed at Decatur Shirt Factory and the Newton Company, where she formed many lasting friendships and built meaningful relationships. Sally also had a special love for the Chapel Hill community, where she was affectionately known as the “Mayor of Chapel Hill.”

The Greene family would like to express their thanks to the Staff of Bedford Care in Newton for their love and care over the years.

Milling Funeral Home of Union was in charge of the arrangements.

