Funeral Services for Sheila Williams Smith will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at McClain-Hays Chapel, with the interment to follow in the Bethsaida Cemetery.

Bro. Chris Harrison and Bro. Bobby Barfoot will officiate. Visitation was 4-8:00 pm on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, and on Wednesday from 8:00 am until service time at McClain-Hays Funeral Home.

Sheila Williams Smith, a beloved educator, wife, mother and friend passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. Born and raised in Neshoba County, Sheila was known for her dedication to her family and her unwavering commitment to the children of her community.

Sheila graduated from Union High School in 1974 and continued her education at East Central Community College and the University of Southern Mississippi, earning her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Education. Her passion for teaching led her back to the Union Public School District, where she was among the first kindergarten teachers. Sheila shaped countless young lives over her 30-year career, retiring in 2008.

Sheila’s life was enriched by her love for music, especially playing the piano, her joy in cooking for family gatherings, and her talent for sewing. She was a devoted member of Hopewell Baptist Church in Little Rock, MS, where her faith and kindness touched many.

Sheila will be remembered for her gentle spirit, her dedication to education, and her unwavering love for her family and community. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Sheila is survived by her son, Daniel (Marli) Smith of Union; her sister, Pam (Sidney) Thompson of Little Rock, AR; her brothers, Dennis (Rhonda) Williams, Robin (Tammy) Williams, both of Union, and Joe (Tammie) Williams of Little Rock, MS; sisters-in-law, Katrina (Larry) Worlund of Panama City, FL, and Sheila Kopankiewitz of The Woodlands, TX; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her beloved husband, Roger Smith; her cherished daughter, Leanna Smith; and her parents, Lemuel and Jane Williams.

Pallbearers are Dennis Williams, Joe Williams, Robin Williams, Doug Thompson, Nathan Williams, Michael Williams, Blake Hedrick, Matt Williams, Justin Williams, Zack Reynolds, Adam Gilliand, and Seth Gilliand.

