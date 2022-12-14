The Newton Police Department will have to begin the search for new police vehicles again, after the Newton Board of Aldermen received a lot of pushback over the city purchasing civilian vehicles to be used for executive use only.

At its regular meeting on Dec. 6, the aldermen rescinded its purchase of two civilian Dodge Durangos from Cadillac of Jackson and directed Police Chief Randy Patrick to come back with

“I’m sure everybody has discussed it,” said Alderman Bob Bridges while making his motion to rescind the vote. “We just need to start over, not that we aren’t going to get two police cars, but I just want to rescind the vote to get these two cars that we voted on previously last month.”

Alderwoman Temeka Drummond asked why they needed to rescind the vote.

Bridges said he felt like that they couldn’t afford to take on two more payments, especially at the pricing of the used civilian vehicles. And he also felt like it was better to purchase one fully packaged police car instead of having two “executive cars.”

“I think if we’re going to spend that money, we ought to spend it so that we can rotate the patrol cars, and have a fully-loaded patrol car,” Bridges said. “We haven’t had (the other new police cars) that long and we’re still paying on them.”

McCalphia said they he agrees with getting one police car, but he also didn't want to

Bridges along with Alderman Eric McCalphia and Alderwoman Temeka Drummond voted in favor of purchasing the civilian Durangos while Aldermen Michael Hillie and Dan Moncrief voted “nay.” Because Bridges was on the winning side of the vote, he could make the motion to rescind the vote. McCalphia seconded, and all five board members approved rescinding the vote.

In other business, the board:

• Will close City Hall on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 12 p. m. Friday, December 23, 2022 and Monday, December 26, 2021 in observance of Christmas Holidays and on Friday, December 30, 2022 and Monday, January 2, 2023 in observance of New Year’s Holidays.

• Approved payment to Neel-Shaffer, Invoice No. 1083251 in the amount of $2,800 for Electrical Evaluation & Certification, when funds available.

•Approved BBI Annual Software Maintenance Agreement January 1, 2023-December 31, 2023 in the amount of $9,981.

• Approve BBI Annual Hardware Maintenance Agreement January 1, 2023- December 31, 2023 in the amount of $9,490.

• Will accept the left over from the Jack Brand law office building that was torn down beside BankFirst after the contractor gets all the bricks it needs to rebuild part of one wall torn down.

• Approved ad for Newton County Appeal letters to Santa.

• Hearing on Corey Parker at 6 p.m.

Approve computer for the water systems alarms in the amount of $1,950.

• Terminated Marcus Lofton on the recommendation of public works director Evelyn Bender.

• Hired C. J. Edwards at a rate of $12 per hour effective December 12, 2022.

• Approved the resignation of Rodney Jernigan effective December 6, 2022.

• Approved Noah Cutway to attend MLEOTA in Pearl, MS on Jan. 15, 2023-April 6, 2023 for academy training.

• Approved to allow Ollie Bailey to be a Notary Public for the City of Newton.

• Paid claims totaling $117,171.66 from the general fund, $9,781.20 from the motel tax fund and $39,154.36 from the water fund.

The next board meeting will be Tuesday, Dec. 20.

