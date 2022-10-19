With a Halloween theme, costumes, and some skits Deanna Moore’s nine piano students entertained family and friends at Union Mini Park last Thursday night.

For two and a half years Moore, who is also the pianist at Union First Baptist, has wanted to do more with her students than a traditional formal piano recital, so she started challenging her students with a Halloween themed performance every year. Last year she challenged the students to a musically themed pumpkin decorating contest. This year, however, she upped the stakes. In addition to moving to the park, she created a costume contest.

“This year I let them pick either what they would play or what costume they would wear,” Moore said. “Most of them picked their songs and then we found costumes that would fit what they were playing. Each of them really pushed themselves with their music choices.” With everything from music from Star Wars to Beethoven to Great Balls of Fire, the nine students wowed the crowd and had fun in the process. For Moore the fun at this concert was what it was all about.

“They really work harder and do much better when they have purpose for the lessons and all the practice,” Moore said. “They thrive on performing even if it’s a little stressful. The Halloween performance is geared to let them have fun and enjoy the music.”

This is Moore’s third Halloween recital. Her students also perform at the Mississippi Baptist Hymn Festival and a more formal spring recital. Each performance requires something a little bit different. The hymn festival is performed before judges who give critiques and evaluations on performance and the spring recital is a finish to the end of the year of lessons.

“I try not to stress them out over any of these,” Moore said. “As soon as they stop liking to perform, they will be done with it.” In addition to the music Moore said costumes and skits allow her students to express their creativity.

But, as with most things, children enjoy competition, so Union High School band directors Adam and Katie DeVenney served as judges of the costume contest. They selected Addy Lofton as the winner. Lofton was a Marionette playing “Funeral March of the Marionette.”

Moore’s students

Stella Burroughs – “Toccata in D Minor” from Phantom of the Opera

Luke Rush – “Battle of the Heroes” from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Sawyer Robinson – “Danger Zone” from Top Gun

Ann Marie Goza – “Moonlight Sonata” by Beethoven

Olivia White – “Ghost Tarantella”

Ally Fontan – “I See the Light” from Rapunzel

Addy Lofton – “Funeral March of the Marionette”

William Cleveland – Minecraft “Pigstep”

Peyton Killen – “Great Balls of Fire” from Top Gun

Photos by Amy Hedrick Robertson