The City of Union is letting the people have one final say before the city decides to opt out of the medical marijuana legislation passed by the state legislature and signed by Gov. Tate Reeves earlier this year.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a public hearing on the matter at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 2, at the community center. The final day the city can decide to opt out is May 3. If the city does nothing, it will be legal to cultivate, process and dispense medical marijuana.

Mayor Brad Capps discussed during a special meeting April 12 several formats for the meeting, but the board will likely decide the rules for the discussion based on the crowd that night.

This comes after a motion to opt out made by Alderman Paul Lowery failed for a lack of a second at the April 5 regular meeting. Lowery again stressed his opposition to having medical cannabis in the city.

“I just feel like it will make marijuana easier to get in our community,” Lowery said.

Since the April 5 meeting, Alderman Robert Blount said he is now in favor of opting out. He feels it is something that will lead to an increase in crime.

“Everyone I’ve talked with in law enforcement including Sheriff Joedy Pennington, Police Chief Billy Pat Walker and others are against it,” Blount said. “I have a friend out West who lives in an area where they have legalized recreational marijuana, and he said there has been a significant increase in crime. I feel like the same thing would happen here.”

Alderman Billy McCune said he sees the issue as an economic issue. He believes that people who need it need to have access to it.

“People are sick, and they will go find it somewhere,” McCune said.

Alderman Ricky Sistrunk compared this opportunity to when prohibition ended. He feels like this might be the city’s only chance to make this extra revenue.

“When prohibition ended, our county decided to remain dry, and now we can’t sell alcohol in our community,” Sistrunk said. “We aren’t large enough to hold an election on our own.”

Alderman Harvey Hickmon appeared to be on the fence and will likely let his decision weigh on what will happen at the meeting. His vote could potentially swing the board in favor of opting out.

“I really need to see what the people say before I make my decision,” Hickmon said.

Capps said he sees Union having an advantage if they do not opt out of the medical marijuana legislation. He believes the city could capitalize on other cities opting out.

“Marijuana isn’t going anywhere, it’s already here,” Capps said. “If you want to get it now, you can get it. What this is for those people who need the THC in marijuana. I think people from Little Rock and Decatur and other areas around us that have already opted out will come to dispensary in Union to get their medical marijuana. When they come here, they will be buying gas, going to the stores, visiting our restaurants and spending money in other ways.”

If the measure does pass, the mayor does have the power of veto. During the meeting, however, Capps did not mention if he would use his power of veto to override the board’s decision to opt out.

Board attorney Doug Smith said local pharmacies could not dispense the marijuana, but the drug would be dispensed in something similar to a pharmacy. They can only receive three grams per day except on the weekend when they would receive a dose for two days.

Regardless of whether the city opts out, residents will be able to legally possess it if they have a prescription.

Capps said it’s not likely that they will have a big crowd show up for the hearing, but he felt like it was a good opportunity for the people of Union an opportunity to speak their opinions on the issue.

“We just want to give the people a chance to voice their concerns or support for medical marijuana before we have to decide,” Capps said.