After delaying public hearings on residents’ properties needing repair, the Newton City Council heard from one resident last Tuesday during the board’s regular meeting.

While the board told the West Church Street resident, he would need to appear at the Oct. 18 meeting, the resident did apprise the board that he had been seeking a contractor to provide work on the home’s porch since before the pandemic. Alderman Michael Hillie suggested that having written proof of an agreement with a contractor to show the board at the Oct. 18 hearing would “go a long way” with the board. No further action was taken.

The city council did take action on several personnel matters.

Dorothy “Dot” Turnage was appointed as chairperson of the Newton Library Board while Evelyn Bender was named a part-time employee. Larry M. Parks, Gerald Watts II, and Jacob Bond were also hired as part-time firefighters at the rate of $10 per hour.

The board accepted the resignations of Robert Anderson from the fire department and Daniel Steverson and Nysheeta Williams from the police department. After an executive session to discuss personnel, the board approved the termination of public works employee Ricky Russell effective immediately.

In other action the board approved the following:

expenditure of $3,800 for Chief Randy Patrick and Capt. Patrick to attend the Certified Investigator program over a course of multiple dates;

the purchase of a sewer jetter with ARP funds; the purchase of a paint-line painter; the relocation of security cameras in Wade Park.