Newton County’s Mackenzie Rigdon joined a long line of softball players to sign to play at the next level.

Mackenzie became the second Newton County softball player to sign this fall when she inked to join the Meridian Community College program.

Rigdon said she is thankful to sign and looking forward to getting back on the field.

Veteran coach Justin Chaney said Meridian is getting a versatile softball player. At Newton County, Rigdon played in the outfield, infield and pitched as well. Rigdon had a .302 batting average as a junior.

“You look at her last year, I pitched her and played her in the outfield and played her in the infield,” Chaney said. “The one thing that I kept going back to is that she can hit. That’s what I told her was that we were going to find her a place because she can hit. That goes back to how many travel ball games she has played in the last two years. If you can hit, they are going to find you a place to play. And I think that’s one thing she has going for her is she can hit.”

Chaney said two things will work in Rigdon’s favor in college.

“I think they are getting a competitor,” Chaney said. “I think the one thing is McKenzie has played ball her entire life. She came up and told me that MCC had offered her and like any of them, I am tickled to death for her. No. 1, it looks great on our program and it looks great for McKenzie. I hope they get to have their senior year so they can just go out and play now and relax. It’s a great day and it’s her day.”

For Rigdon, it’s a payoff for all her years of travel ball.

“It means a lot to me,” Rigdon said. “I have played softball my whole life. I quit for one year and I regretted it. This is all that I have known. It got really bored sitting at home. I like coach Faith and some of my teammates there are people I have played with before. I’m ready to get back on the field and I hope we get to play.”