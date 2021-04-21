Union Public School Breakfast Menu 4/21

Thursday 4/22-Option 1: Sausage Pancake on a Stick; Option 2: Pop-Tart or Donuts

Friday 4/23-Option 1: Sausage Biscuit; Option 2: Pop-Tart or Donuts

Monday 4/26-Option 1: Mini Waffles; Option 2: Pop-Tart or Donuts

Tuesday 4/27-Option 1: Sausage Biscuit; Option 2: Pop-Tart or Donuts

Wednesday 4/28-Option 1: French Toast Sticks; Option 2: Pop-Tart or Donuts

Union Public School Lunch Menu 4/21

Thursday 4/22-Beef Tips over Rice, Chef Salad, Yam Patties, Seasoned Cabbage, Cornbread, Cookie

Friday 4/23-Cheeseburgers, Chips, Fruit, Cookie

Monday 4/26-Red Beans w/Rice, Ranch Chicken Salad, Seasoned Cabbage, Cucumber Sticks/Ranch, Mexican Cornbread, Cookie

Tuesday 4/27-Chicken Parmesan, Chicken Tender Salad, French Fries, Black Eyed Peas, Roll, Cookie

Wednesday 4/28-Chicken Alfredo, Tuna Salad w/Crackers, Broccoli/Cheese Sauce, Baked Potato w/Butter, Roll, Cookie

Newton County Elementary Campus Breakfast Menu 4/21

Thursday 4/22- Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Friday 4/23-Chicken Patty and Biscuit, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Monday 4/26-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tuesday 4/27- Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wednesday 4/28-Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Elementary Campus Lunch Menu 4/21

Thursday 4/22-Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Friday 4/23-Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Crinkle Cut Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Monday 4/26-Corn Dog Nuggets, Macaroni and Cheese, Whole Kernel Corn, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juice, and a Variety of Milk

Tuesday 4/27-Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla, Cheesy Broccoli, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Wednesday 4/28-Corn Dog, Seasoned Lima Beans, Crinkle Cut Fries, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Breakfast 4/21

Thursday 4/22-Sausage and Biscuit, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, and a Variety of Milk

Friday 4/23- Breakfast Sausage Pizza, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Monday 4/26- French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tuesday 4/27-Whole Grain Biscuit, Sausage Patty, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wednesday 4/28-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Lunch Menu 4/21

Thursday 4/22- Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Friday 4/23- Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Crinkle Cut Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Monday 4/26- Corn Dog Nuggets, Macaroni and Cheese, Whole Kernel Corn, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juice, and a Variety of Milk

Tuesday 4/27- Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla, Cheesy Broccoli, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Wednesday 4/28- Corn Dog, Crinkle Cut Fries, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu 4/21

Thursday 4/22-Breakfast Pizza, Muffin & Yogurt, Milk

Friday 4/23-Pancake on a Stick, Pop-Tart & Cereal, Milk, Syrup

Monday 4/26-Sausage & Biscuit, Pop-Tart & Cereal, Milk, Jelly

Tuesday 4/27-Pancakes, Muffins & Yogurt, Milk, Syrup

Wednesday 4/28-Virtual Wednesday

Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu 4/21

Thursday 4/22-Lemon Pepper Chicken, Buttered Potatoes, Broccoli & Cheese, Yeast Roll, Fruit Juice, Milk

Friday 4/23-Bacon Cheeseburger, Chicken Salad w/Crackers, Spicy Fries, Fruit Cup, Fruit Juices, Milk

Monday 4/26- Corndog, Chicken Salad w/Crackers, French Fries, Fruit Cup, Milk, Condiments

Tuesday 4/27-BBQ Chicken, Baked Beans, Sweet Corn, Texas Toast, Fruit Cup, Milk

Wednesday 4/28- Virtual Wednesday