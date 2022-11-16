Union Public School Breakfast Menu

*Available daily at Breakfast (9-12 Grades only): Variety of Cereals, Assorted Fresh Fruit, Juice, Milk

Thursday 11/17-French Toast Sticks

Friday 11/18-Sausage Biscuit

Monday 11/21-Thanksgiving Break

Tuesday 11/22-Thanksgiving Break

Wednesday 11/23-Thanksgiving Break

Union Public School Lunch Menu

*Available daily at Lunch (9-12 Grades only): Daily Jacket Specials, Assorted Fresh Fruit, and Milk

Thursday 11/17-Chili Cheese Pie, Grilled Chicken Salad, Whole Kernel Corn, Broccoli Salad, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie

Friday 11/18-Chicken and Waffles, Chef Salad, Sweet Potato Fries, Seasoned Cabbage, Assorted Fruit, Banana Pudding

Monday 11/21-Thanksgiving Break

Tuesday 11/22-Thanksgiving Break

Wednesday 11/23-Thanksgiving Break

*menus are subject to change

Newton County Elementary Campus Breakfast Menu

Thurs. 11/17-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 11/18-Waffles in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry and Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 11/21-Thankgiving Break

Tues. 11/22-Thanksgiving Break

Wed. 11/23-Thanksgiving Break

Newton County Elementary Campus Lunch Menu

Thurs. 11/17-Chicken Tenders, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 11/18-Mexican Pizza, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Whole Kernel Corn, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 11/21-Thankgiving Break

Tues. 11/22-Thanksgiving Break

Wed. 11/23-Thanksgiving Break

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Breakfast

Thurs. 11/17-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 11/18-Bagel with Sausage and Gravy, Choice of Strawberry and Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 11/21-Thankgiving Break

Tues. 11/22-Thanksgiving Break

Wed. 11/23-Thanksgiving Break

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Lunch Menu

Thurs. 11/17-Chicken Tenders, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 11/18-Mexican Pizza, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Whole Kernel Corn, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 11/21-Thankgiving Break

Tues. 11/22-Thanksgiving Break

Wed. 11/23-Thanksgiving Break

Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu

Thur. 11/17-French Toast Sticks, Cereal Bar & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Fri. 11/18- Sausage Biscuit, Cereal Bar & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Mon. 11/21-Holiday

Tues. 11/22-Holiday

Wed. 11/23-Holiday

Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu

Thur. 11/17-Glazed Ham, Chicken & Dressing, Seasoned Green Beans, Baked Sweet Potatoes, Yeast Roll, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Milk, Condiments

Fri. 11/18-Manager’s Choice

Mon. 11/21-Holiday

Tues. 11/22-Holiday

Wed. 11/23-Holiday