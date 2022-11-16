Union Public School Breakfast Menu
*Available daily at Breakfast (9-12 Grades only): Variety of Cereals, Assorted Fresh Fruit, Juice, Milk
Thursday 11/17-French Toast Sticks
Friday 11/18-Sausage Biscuit
Monday 11/21-Thanksgiving Break
Tuesday 11/22-Thanksgiving Break
Wednesday 11/23-Thanksgiving Break
Union Public School Lunch Menu
*Available daily at Lunch (9-12 Grades only): Daily Jacket Specials, Assorted Fresh Fruit, and Milk
Thursday 11/17-Chili Cheese Pie, Grilled Chicken Salad, Whole Kernel Corn, Broccoli Salad, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie
Friday 11/18-Chicken and Waffles, Chef Salad, Sweet Potato Fries, Seasoned Cabbage, Assorted Fruit, Banana Pudding
Monday 11/21-Thanksgiving Break
Tuesday 11/22-Thanksgiving Break
Wednesday 11/23-Thanksgiving Break
*menus are subject to change
Newton County Elementary Campus Breakfast Menu
Thurs. 11/17-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Fri. 11/18-Waffles in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry and Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Mon. 11/21-Thankgiving Break
Tues. 11/22-Thanksgiving Break
Wed. 11/23-Thanksgiving Break
Newton County Elementary Campus Lunch Menu
Thurs. 11/17-Chicken Tenders, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk
Fri. 11/18-Mexican Pizza, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Whole Kernel Corn, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Mon. 11/21-Thankgiving Break
Tues. 11/22-Thanksgiving Break
Wed. 11/23-Thanksgiving Break
Newton County Middle/High School Campus Breakfast
Thurs. 11/17-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Fri. 11/18-Bagel with Sausage and Gravy, Choice of Strawberry and Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Mon. 11/21-Thankgiving Break
Tues. 11/22-Thanksgiving Break
Wed. 11/23-Thanksgiving Break
Newton County Middle/High School Campus Lunch Menu
Thurs. 11/17-Chicken Tenders, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk
Fri. 11/18-Mexican Pizza, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Whole Kernel Corn, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Mon. 11/21-Thankgiving Break
Tues. 11/22-Thanksgiving Break
Wed. 11/23-Thanksgiving Break
Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu
Thur. 11/17-French Toast Sticks, Cereal Bar & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments
Fri. 11/18- Sausage Biscuit, Cereal Bar & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments
Mon. 11/21-Holiday
Tues. 11/22-Holiday
Wed. 11/23-Holiday
Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu
Thur. 11/17-Glazed Ham, Chicken & Dressing, Seasoned Green Beans, Baked Sweet Potatoes, Yeast Roll, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Milk, Condiments
Fri. 11/18-Manager’s Choice
Mon. 11/21-Holiday
Tues. 11/22-Holiday
Wed. 11/23-Holiday