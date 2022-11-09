The Bobcats will hit the road this week to open the first round of the Class 1A playoffs as they take on top-ranked Bay Springs.

The Bulldogs are 10-1 on the season and have won 10 straight since a season-opening loss to Raleigh (21-6). The Bulldogs have been rolling since a 28-26 overtime win over Scott Central in week four.

“They are defending state champions and have about everybody back from last year and are really good,” Brown said. “Everybody knows that they are really good. But we have nothing to lose and nobody is giving us a chance. We just want to go play our best ball and try to shock the world. That’s kind of the motto this week. It doesn’t matter what everybody else believes, it what we believe. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best and we get them in round one.”