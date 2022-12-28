The Union Yellowjackets picked up two more wins this past week at the Lamar School Christmas Tournament.

The Yellowjackets took a 79-65 win over Southern Academy on Monday and then beat host Lamar 50-46 on Tuesday.

The Lady Yellowjackets dropped both of their games, falling 53-36 to Columbia Academy and 73-36 to Lamar.

Union is scheduled to host Sebastopol on Thursday and then return from the Christmas break and begin Division 5-3A play against Forest on Tuesday, Jan. 3. They will travel to Enterprise on Friday, Jan. 3 and then host Lamar School on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Union boys 50, Lamar School 46

The Yellowjackets overcame a slow start and held on to take a four-point win over the Raiders on Tuesday.

Lamar led 18-11 at the end of the first period before Union outscored the Raiders 15-6 in the second to lead 26-24 at the half. Union then outscored Lamar 14-7 in the this and led 40-31 going to the fourth. Lamar took the fourth period 15-10 for the final margin.

Micheal Buffington led Union with 18 points while U’darrion Hickman had 12 points and Keon Hutchins added 10 points.

Lamar School girls 73, Union 36

The Lady Raiders started fast and cruised to a 37-point win over the Lady Yellowjackets.

Lamar jumped out to a 30-7 lead in the first period and outscored Union 15-10 in the second to lead 45-17 at the half. Each team scored 15 points in the third period and Lamar took the fourth period 13-4 for the final margin.

Kylee Madden led Union with 13 points while Rymia Craft had 10 points and Gracyn Tillman added seven points.

Union boys 79, Southern Academy 65

The Yellowjackets were strong in the middle two periods and took a 14-point win over the Cougars on Monday.

Southern led 16-15 at the end of the first before Union outscored the Cougars 24-13 in the second to take a 39-29 lead at the half. Union then outscored Southern 23-18 in the third and led 62-49 going to the fourth. Southern took the fourth 18-17 in the fourth to take the win.

Kamarion Rushing led Union with 22 points while Micheal Buffington had 15 points. Johannes Hullman and Mason Tucker each had 12 points apiece while U’Darrion Hickman had eight points.

Columbia Academy girls 53, Union 38

The Lady Cougars outscored the Lady Yellowjackets in every period and took a 15-point win on Monday.

Columbia jumped out to a 17-10 lead at the end of the first and then outscored Union 10-6 in the second to lead 27-16 at the half. Columbia took the third period 15-14 and the fourth 11-8 for the final margin.

Kylee Madden led Union with 18 points while Gracyn Tillman had 10 points.