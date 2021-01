The Newton County soccer team will try to make it back to the Class 4A championship game this week as they begin the playoffs. The Cougars will host Ripley in a first-round game on Tuesday. Newton County won two out of three games this week, blowing out Louisville 9-0 and Choctaw Central 7-0. They finished the week with a 3-0 loss to Brandon in a non-division contest. The Cougars had...