Burdene Price McWhorter was born Oct. 14, 1933 at home to Burl Brown Price and Nora Lee Shealy Price. She was an only child and was greatly loved (and spoiled no doubt) by her parents. She was a happy child who grew into a happy adult. She met her would-be husband, Johnny Leo McWhorter, at Gaines Department store in Decatur, MS and married right after high school, May 9, 1952. Immediately after they married they travelled to Springdale, Arkansas to begin their lives together. Almost exactly one year later she gave birth to their first son, David John McWhorter. Their second son, Lynn Price McWhorter was born in June of 1956 in Sulphur, LA, where they had moved to from Arkansas. The "icing on the cake", as the doctor referred to her, Martha Lee McWhorter, was born in March of 1959 also in Sulphur, LA. Burdene McWhorter was loved beyond measure by her children. She was an amazing Mother, always supportive and encouraging and a faithful loving wife to her husband of 68 years. Her family was very fortunate that she was able to stay at home, where she wanted to be, as a Mother and wife. She lived to serve and take care of her family. The family reminisced recently about how she could not stay seated at the table when we gathered to eat. She was always "jumping up" to take care of something or getting something for someone.

Burdene was a Christian woman and was always involved in the spiritual lives of her family. She taught in Sunday School and Bible School for many years in all the churches where they were members. Her daughter testifies that her Mother was the person who led her to know Christ as her personal Savior at a young age. Later in life she also played the piano at their church home Beat Line Baptist Church.

She loved people, never meeting a stranger. This became a very important asset after her kids were grown. By then, she and her husband had moved "back home" to Conehatta, Mississippi. She decided to sell Avon and did so for over 30 years. Burdene McWhorter was always smiling, earning her the nickname of "smiling lady" or "Smiley". She had a very strong spirit and never complained even when times were difficult. In her later years she developed a condition in one of her feet that prevented her from walking comfortably. Soon after this condition developed she quit walking and never walked again. She never complained though.

As a matter of fact, she never complained even up until her passing. When asked how she felt she would respond "Good" no matter what. No matter how "low" she was she always "perked up" and smiled when her husband would come to the bedside to kiss her goodnight or just to talk with her. Also, no matter how "low" she was she always "perked up" when her son, David, called her every evening around 4:30 p.m. She loved to hear his voice!

In September of 2014 Burdene and her husband moved in with their Daughter and her husband, selling their home in Conehatta, leaving all their friends of many years. She also left some extended family who she was very close with. Her first cousin, Lucy Vance, was sad to see her go but was happy she was going to be loved and taken care of. She never complained and was just happy to be with her husband, her daughter and her son-in-law.

Upon moving to Deer Park, AL she and her husband joined Citronelle Baptist Church where they attended with her daughter and son-in-law until her health declined to the point of bedrest. She was loved by all. As it was most of her life, she maintained the title of "Smiley" there as well.

She is survived by her husband, Johnny Leo McWhorter; her children and their spouses, David John McWhorter and Drew Stimson McWhorter, Lynn Price McWhorter and Patsy Self McWhorter and Martha McWhorter Gerhart with Russell Wayne Gerhart. Also remaining are six grandchildren with their spouses, Kathryn McWhorter Post and Steven Post, Marks McWhorter and Lauren McWhorter, Price McWhorter, EmilyGwyn McWhorter, Daniel Gerhart and Miranda Gerhart and James Kristopher Mangrum and Iwona Jezak Mangrum. There are also three great grandchildren, Andrew Post, Stephen Post and Danica Gerhart.

Burdene Price McWhorter passed away quietly in her sleep at home July 21, 2020. She will be missed by her family and friends more than imaginable. We know she is with our Heavenly Father walking and smiling, loving everyone she sees. Who knows, she may be skipping and dancing.

Services were held 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at Beat Line Baptist Church, in Conehatta, Mississippi, with internment in the cemetery there. Rev. Dino Danzey officiated. Newton County Funeral Home-North is was charge of arrangements (601) 635-3200

An online guestbook can be signed at www.newtoncountyfuneralhome.com

