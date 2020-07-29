Mildred Thornton McKay (Millie), 90, of Pelahatchie, MS, passed away July 19, 2020, at her home in the Holly Bush community. A private family service was held. It was followed by a public graveside service at Holly Bush UMC Cemetery.

Millie was born Dec. 27, 1929, to the late Henton and Virginia Thornton. A native of Decatur in Newton County, she attended Newton County Agricultural High School and East Central Junior College. After attending Mississippi College, she taught school at Pisgah Elementary.

Most of her life was dedicated to serving her church, her family, and assisting her husband on the farm and in the construction business.

Millie was a member of Holly Bush United Methodist Church. Teaching Sunday school and Bible school were a very important part of her life. She served as pianist, teacher, Bible school director, assistant choir director, children’s choir director, and charge secretary.

She was leader of the United Methodist Youth Fellowship, a member of American Bible Society and president of the United Methodist Women for many years.

She served on the Board of Advisors of the Methodist Children’s Home from 1980-1987. She served in various official positions including president of Sub-District I, President of Brandon Cluster Group, member of District Council on Ministries, and a delegate to the Mississippi Conference for 20 years.

She served as officer in the local Home Demonstration Club and in the County Council. She worked in the Parent Teacher’s Association in official capacities and was a band supporter at Pelahatchie Attendance Center.

Yard and garden work were two of her most enjoyable things to do. She was caretaker of her disabled husband. She showed her love for her family by guiding them in the right directions and inspiring them to always do their best. The love of God and church always came first, but the family was never neglected.

Millie was preceded in death by her husband, T.D. McKay; daughter and son-in-law, Donna Faye and Howard Till; son, Terrel McKay; grandsons, Derek and Dwayne Till.

She is survived by her son, Paul (Allyson) McKay; daughter-in-law, Susan McKay; grandsons, Dexter (Cathy) Till, Doug (Kim) Till and Warren (Beth) McKay; granddaughters, Annie McKay, Jennifer McKay and Jessi McKay; 13 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great- grandchildren.

Donations made to:

Holly Bush Cemetery Association

2079 Hwy. 43 N.

Pelahatchie, MS 39145

Paid Obituary