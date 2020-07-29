Donald Max Huey passed away Wednesday, July 22 at his home in Decatur surrounded by his family at the age of 77. Max graduated from Beulah Hubbard High School. He enlisted in the US Army at age 17 and toured three years in Greenland and Vietnam. Returning to Mississippi, he enrolled at East Central Community College fall of 1963, where he met his wife, Carolyn, the first day there. Following his graduation in 1965, he attended the University of Southern Mississippi graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 1967. He completed additional Finance studies at the Louisiana State University Graduate School of Banking.

Max served proudly in the banking profession for 41 years. His banking career started in Hattiesburg at Southern National Bank, which later merged into Deposit Guaranty National Bank (now Regions.) While raising his family in Petal, he was an active member of the Petal Optimist Club serving as President in 1972-73. He enjoyed many years of coaching his son and other ball players at the Optimist Ball Fields. His love for piano music grew over the years listening to his daughter practice and perform on the piano.

Max accepted a new job in 1990 as President and CEO of First National Bank of Picayune. During his tenure at FNB, he was elected to the Mississippi Bankers Association where he served a 3-year term. Other activities include serving as a past President of the Picayune Rotary Club. He served as a past member of the Advisory Board of the Crosby Memorial Hospital, and also a co- chairman of the Highlanders Club, a Foundation set up to support the new Highland Community Hospital in Picayune. As an avid supporter of the Boy Scouts of America, he served on the Pine Burr Area Council. Max was a former member of the Pearl River Community College Board of Trustees and served a 5 year term on the State Board of Community Junior Colleges.

After retiring, Max and Carolyn made Decatur their home, building a home on the Cook property where Carolyn grew up. He enjoyed gardening, working in the yard, fishing with his grandchildren, raising horses and playing dominoes (Forty Two) with his brothers. Once again he became a member of his childhood church, Beulah Baptist, and still found delight working with numbers serving on the church budget and finance committee. Max always enjoyed being in Gary Pinson’s Adult Sunday School class, the fellowship shared with other class members and looked forward to the monthly meeting of Beulah Beacon Club.

Acknowledgements and awards received during Max’s life include Petal’s Outstanding Young Man sponsored by the Petal Jaycees; Distinguished Salesman Award by Southern National Bank; Outstanding President’s Award presented by Optimist International; Boss of the Year presented by Hattiesburg Jaycees; Recipient of the R. H. Crosby President’s Cup; Rotarian of the Year; Citizen of the Year presented by the Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce and East Central Community College Alumnus of the Year.

Through the years Max was known by many different names. His family will remember him as Son, Brother, Husband, Dad, Daddy, Poppy and Uncle Max ... to others he will always be Red, Max Huey, My Banker, Coach Huey, Boss Man and to many just simply “Friend.” All who knew him cherished his friendship, loyalty and enjoyment of life.

Max felt that one of his greatest achievements in life was his family. Many precious family memories were made of traveling to and enjoying trips at the beach, the mountains and Disney World. He and Carolyn enjoyed traveling and visiting many of the states in the United States of America. They were also able to travel to a number of other cities/countries which include: Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Madrid, Spain and London, England. They cruised the Baltic Sea and visited Copenhagan, Denmark; Tallinn, Estonia; Berlin, Germany; St. Petersburg, Russia and Stockholm, Sweden.

The Huey family would like to thank Stay Home Hospice and Jamie White for his dedicated service as Max’s nurse and LaToya Johnson of Ann’s Adult Sitting Service who has been a loyal caregiver to Max during his final months of illness and is considered as an extended family member.

For those who wish, Memorials may be made to Beulah Baptist Church Building Fund, 12954 Hickory Little Rock Road, Decatur, MS 39327 or East Central Community College Foundation and Alumni Relations, P.O. Box 129, Decatur, MS 39327.

Visitation was held 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 25, with services following at 3 p.m. All were held at Beulah Baptist Church. Following the service, burial was in the Decatur City Cemetery. Bro. Gary Rivers and Dr. Bill Hardin officiated.

He is survived by loving wife of 52 ½ years, Carolyn Cook Huey of Decatur; daughter, Renee Presley (Lance) of Olive Branch, MS; son, Stewart Huey (Julie) of Picayune, MS; seven grandchildren, Madalyn Huey, Jonathan Presley, Lauren Huey, Joshua Presley, Payton Presley, Hadley Huey and Max Cline Huey; and three brothers, William Huey (Everlena) of Decatur, Randel Huey (Marjorie) of Decatur and Clint Huey (Dale) of Little Rock.

Mr. Huey is also survived by many special nieces, nephews, cousins and one special sister-in-law Kathleen Huey.

Mr. Huey is preceded in death by his father, Howard Huey; mother, Willie Mae Huey; and one brother, Larry Huey.

Pall Bearers were David Hemeter, Keith Robinson, Robin Spanks, Ricky Harrison, David Huey and Nathaniel Thorne.

Milling Funeral Home of Union was in charge of arrangements.

