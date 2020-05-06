Glenda B. Comans

Graveside service for Mrs. Glenda Comans will be held Thursday, May 7th, 2020 at Antioch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery at 2 p.m. Rev. John Sharp and Rev. Mark Vincent will be officiating.

Mrs. Comans, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020.

She is survived by her three daughters: Cheryl Comans of Cleveland, Charlotte Griffin of Decatur and Catherine Horton (Ricky) of Decatur; five grandchildren: Blake Stephens (Bailey) of Brandon, Claire Griffin of Inverness, Fla., Kirk Griffin of Largo, Fla., John Ross Griffin of Decatur and Richard Horton of Decatur; siblings: Hilah Stubbs of Walnut Grove, Jimmy Burkes (Sylvia) of Clinton and Bobby Burkes of Hurley; several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Comans; father, Earl Burkes; mother, Imogene Sharp Burkes; step-mother, Maurine “Snookie” Burkes; her grandfather, Kirk Sharp; and her great aunt, Mary (Manie) Sharp who raised her.

Pallbearers will be Justin Sharp, Bill Sharp, Richard Horton, Wayne Comans, Ricky Horton and Todd Reeves.

Ms Comans was a resident of Decatur, MS and longtime member of Clark Venable Baptist Church. Serving the Lord through her faith and service was of key importance to her. Ms. Comans was very active in service to the Lord for over 40 years having taught and been Director of Sunday School, Training Union, Acteens, GA’s, Vacation Bible School and many other church related activities.

Ms. Comans was raised in the small community of Steele, where she made her profession of faith to the Lord. Due to the very tragic death of her Mother during the Depression Era, Ms. Comans and her sister experienced God’s greatest gift of love through their Grandfather and Great Aunt who provided a home for them in the community in which they lived. Ms. Comans was always grateful for the love that abound to them as they grew up in the Steele Community.

Ms Comans was very dedicated to her three girls who she loved immensely. They were her world. She made sure she carried out her responsibility and commitment to the Lord as a Mother and raised her girls teaching the scripture and applying the scripture to those teachings.

Memorials can be made to The Baptist Children’s Village, Gideon’s International or the Children’s Ministry at Clark-Venable Baptist Church.