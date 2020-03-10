Services for Roger Felton Smith were held 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at McClain-Hays Chapel with Reverends Tommy Anderson, Chris Harrison, and Bobby Barfoot officiating. Burial followed in Bethsaida Cemetery in Neshoba County. McClain-Hays Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Smith, 63, of Union, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Laird Hospital in Union.

He was a native of Columbus, MS. After graduating from Caldwell High School, he received his Associate Degree from EMCC, and then attended USM in Hattiesburg where he earned his Bachelor of Science and Master’s Degrees. After college he began his career as a librarian for different community colleges. He was currently employed at Louisiana Delta Community College in Monroe, LA. Mr. Smith was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church in Little Rock, MS.

Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Sheila Smith of Union, MS; daughter, Leanna Jane Smith of Pearl, MS; son, Daniel Felton Smith of Ridgeland, MS; sisters, Katrina Worlund (Larry) of Phoenix, AZ, Sheila Kopankiewitz of The Woodlands, TX; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Mr. Smith was preceded in death by parents, Felton and Louise Smith; and sister, Sharon Smith.

