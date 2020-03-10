John Kendrick Busby

Tue, 03/10/2020 - 3:19pm

John Kendrick Busby, 55, of Decatur, MS, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Laird Hospital in Union, MS. He was born Friday, Feb. 26, 1965 in Jackson, MS.

Visitation was held from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Newton County Funeral Home-North. Graveside Services followed at Decatur City Cemetery. Bro. Scott Engle officiated. Newton County Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. (601) 635-3200

John was a 1983 graduate of Newton County Academy. He loved working on things from vehicles to electronics. He would take them apart just to put them back together. John also loved attending flea markets.

He was preceded in death by his parents, K. L. and Linda Busby.

Survivors include his partner of 26 years, Thomas Smith Sr.; stepson, Thomas Smith Jr.; stepdaughter, Tiffany Smith; brother, Paul Busby (Tamella); and sister, Loretta Bassham.

