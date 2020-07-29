Myrtis Evelyn Foxworth, 71, of Decatur, Mississippi, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Rush Medical Center.

Myrtis was born Feb. 16, 1949, the first of three children to Leola & Milton Fillingane in Hattiesburg, MS. When she was a teenager her family moved to Houston, TX. She lived there for the next 25 years until her family moved back to MS, where she lived the rest of her life.

Visitation was held 10-11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Newton County Funeral Home-North. Funeral Services followed at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Mount Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Kevin Meador officiated. Newton County Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. (601) 635-3200. Social Distancing should be practiced and masks are suggested.

She is survived by her siblings, Vera Conrad (Steve) and Walter Fillingane (Virginia); two step-sons, T.J. Foxworth of Chicago, IL, and Patrick Smith of Las Vegas, NV; one niece, Brandy Stefonik; two nephews, Scott Fillingane and Joshua Fillingane; her special caregivers, Crystal Rymes and Bernice Talbert.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Thomas Foxworth.

