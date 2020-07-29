Patsy Ruth Gary, age 88, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Anderson's Regional Medical Center.

Graveside services for Patsy Gary were held 2 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. William Savell officiating. Newton County Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements 601-635-3200.

She is survived by daughters, Patricia Butler and Judy Leatherwood (Frank); son, Bo Gary (Frieda); six grandchildren; cousin, Bobby Caldwell; and family friend, Catherine Henry.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Gary; parents, Charlie and Agnes Cochran; and sister, Julia Cochran.

