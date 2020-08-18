Randy Cuchens passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, while his daughters sang their family song,” Wonderful, Merciful Savior”. Randy was born on September 22, 1955, in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and grew up in Valparaiso/Niceville, Florida. He also lived in Hattiesburg, MS, New Orleans, LA, Pascagoula, MS, and for the last 35 years in Newton, MS.

Randy was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Susan Cuchens; his parents, Roy E. Cuchens and Jewel Marie Cuchens Hughes; his brother, Kenton E. Cuchens; his father-in-law, Orin P. McNab; as well as his grandparents and several aunts and uncles from his Kelley and Cuchens lineage.

Randy Cuchens

He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Wooten and Jessica (Josh) Jefcoat; four granddaughters, Hannah Brooke Wooten, Ella Jefcoat, Avery Jefcoat, and Mary Leigh Wooten; his brother, Roy A. (Chris) Cuchens; his mother-in-law, Betty McNab; his sister-in-law, Louise Carrier; three nieces, Christi (Josh) Balciunas, Kristie Cuzzourt, and Carrie (Kurt) Wilson; two nephews, Michael Carrier and Matthew Carrier; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Randy was a graduate of Niceville High School (’73), The University of Southern Mississippi (’77), and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary (’80). He served as the Minister of Music and Senior Adults at First Baptist Church, Newton for 35 years (Youth Minister 1985-2003). Before coming to Newton, he served at Indian Springs Baptist Church, Hattiesburg (1975-1980) and Arlington Heights Baptist Church, Pascagoula (1980-1985).

Randy was the heart and soul of the Newton community and a friend to everyone he met. If there was an event taking place, Randy was sure to be there with a big smile, plenty of hugs, and a song ready to sing. If you met him driving in town, he would be the first to wave. He loved people well and poured his heart into supporting the people of Newton. He was involved in the Rotary Club, served on the Board of Directors of Newton United Giver’s Fund and Chamber of Commerce, and was chosen Man of the Year in 2018. He was an avid supporter of Newton schools and the voice of Tiger TV.

As part of the Mississippi Baptist Singing Churchmen, Randy traveled the world spreading the gospel through his gift of music. He served as Camp Director for HeartSong, the Mississippi Baptist Youth Music and Worship Arts Camp. He loved leading the children’s choir, youth choir, adult choir, and senior adult choir at FBC, Newton. He was blessed with an abundance of friendships with Ministers of Music, Pastors, and other Staff Members throughout the state of Mississippi and the Southeast. All of them contributed to his life, musically and more importantly, spiritually.

Randy enjoyed spending time with his family (especially his granddaughters), neighborhood friends, playing golf, hunting, USM football/baseball, mission trips, and sweet tea. Randy bled “black and gold” and loved cheering on the Golden Eagles at The Rock with family. SMTTT!

Most importantly, Randy was a faithful and committed disciple of Jesus Christ and lived his life every day to bring honor and glory to God. His family and friends were blessed in numerous and meaningful ways by his Godly wisdom and Christian character. Throughout his various roles, he touched the lives of hundreds of children, youth, and adults of all ages in his 45 years of ministry.

To really know Randy was to see Jesus, because though he was not perfect, he reflected Him every day through his attitude, words, and actions. He will be remembered most for his character, integrity, love, and devotion to God and people. Randy woke up every day with a twofold mission: to know God more and to make God known!

Although we will not have a receiving line, a visitation was held on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Newton, MS. Randy’s celebration of life will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Newton, MS, with Dr. Frank Harmon officiating. A private graveside to follow. To adhere to COVID guidelines, social distancing and facial coverings will be required. There will be limited seating and we encourage you to view the service streamed via Facebook Live on the First Baptist Church Newton page. Floral contributions will be accepted as well as memorial contributions to Mississippi Baptist Singing Churchmen Scholarship Fund or The Music Ministry at First Baptist Church, Newton, MS.

Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.newtoncountyfuneralhome.com.

Paid Obituary