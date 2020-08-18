Walter Lenona “Walt” Williams, LCDR, USN (retired) passed away at his residence in Saint George Village, Roswell, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, after living in this world 90 years, 10 months and 14 days. Walt is preceded in death by his beloved wife Virginia Ann “Ginny” Dufraine Williams, sisters Norma Glenn and Bettye Cleveland, and brother Franklin Williams. Walt is survived by sister Bobbie Williams Evans Ezelle (Ray), daughters Barbara Costello (Barry), Peggy Schorle (Joe), and Mary Williams (Jeff Jestings); sons Douglas Williams and Michael Williams (Mary Catherine); nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Walter Williams

Born September 29, 1929 to Walter Murl Williams and Glenna Chappell Williams of Decatur, Mississippi, Walt graduated Newton County Agricultural High School in 1946 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Venturing to Greenfield, Massachusetts with a buddy, he would meet Ginny, fall in love and they would marry in 1951. Walt entered the Catholic Church, and the couple was graced with five children, three born in Virginia and two in Rhode Island. They eventually settled in the Atlanta area, first Chamblee (1965-73), then Dunwoody (1973-2003), and finally Roswell in 2003 where they became inaugural residents of Saint George Village. Walt and Ginny ventured to all 50 states and traveled extensively overseas. Walt ordered his values around God, family and country. Often geographically separated from extended family, he was always a driving force for family gatherings, particularly those celebrating the many achievements of his progeny, including graduations, military swearings in, nuptials, and baptisms. He sought to instill a sense of civic responsibility and took a special pride in those who serve causes greater than themselves.

Walt served 24 years on active duty in the USN, working his way through the enlisted ranks to an officer’s commission and retiring in 1970 as a Lieutenant Commander. His disciplines included training pilots, electronics/avionics, industrial management, and aviation maintenance. Early on, he served on the USS Leyte (CV-32) and much later with Attack Squadron 81 on the USS John F. Kennedy (CV-67; 1968-70). After retiring from active service, Walt established a NJROTC Unit at Osborne Senior High School in Cobb County where he would don his uniform for another 18 years – teaching and forming young citizens. While teaching during the day, Walt was also a night student, completing an AA degree from Dekalb Junior College, and BBA and MA degrees from Georgia State University.

Walt finally succumbed to effects of COVID-19. Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, is handling arrangements. A Catholic funeral/memorial mass will be held at Saint Peter Chanel Catholic Church in Roswell and interment with military honors at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA; dates to be determined. Participation in both events will necessarily be limited to immediate family. In lieu of flowers, Walt has requested donations to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) in honor of his beloved, Virginia “Ginny” Williams.

