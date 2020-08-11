Newton County School Breakfast and Lunch Menu

Thursday, August 13, 2020

Elementary Campus: Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Sausage and Biscuit, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Bowl, and a Variety of Milk

Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Friday, August 14, 2020

Elementary Campus: Waffles in a Bag, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Chicken Patty and Biscuit, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Bowl, and a Variety of Milk

Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Crinkle Cut Fries, Baked Beans, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Monday, August 17, 2020

Elementary Campus: French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Chicken Spaghetti, Black-eyed Peas, Whole Wheat Garlic Toast, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Elementary Campus: Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla, Cheesy Broccoli, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Elementary Campus: Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Elementary Campus: Ham and Turkey on a Bun, French Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Chocolate Pudding, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Glazed Barbeque Meatballs on Hoagie Bun, French Fries, Green Peas, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Thursday, August 15, 2019

Elementary Campus: Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Sausage and Biscuit, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Choice of Strawberry and Blueberry Yogurt, and a Variety of Milk

Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Friday, August 21, 2020

Elementary Campus: Assorted Cold Cereals, Chicken Patty and Biscuit, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Chicken Patty and Biscuit, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Bowl, and a Variety of Milk

Elementary Campus: Cheeseburger, Crinkle Cut Fries, Baked Beans, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Mexican Pizza, Whole Kernel Corn, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Union Public School District

Thursday, Aug. 13

Breakfast: mini waffles, donuts or pop tart

Lunch: beef a roni, celery stick/ranch whole kernel corn, roll, cookie

Friday, Aug. 14

Virtual Day

Monday, Aug. 17

Breakfast: muffins/yogurt, donuts or pop tart

Lunch: spaghetti/meat sauce , seasoned green beans side salad/dressing, garlic toast, cookie

Tuesday, Aug. 18

Breakfast: mini cinnis, donuts or pop tart

Lunch: pepperoni pizza, whole kernel corn broccoli/cheese, roll, cookie

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Breakfast: donuts or pop tart

Lunch: corn dog nuggets, California veggies/cheese green peas, frozen fruit juice cups

Thursday, Aug. 20

Breakfast: donuts or pop tart

Lunch: barbecue rib sandwich, French fries, yam patties, cookie

Friday, Aug. 21

Virtual Day