Newton County School Breakfast and Lunch Menu
Thursday, August 13, 2020
Elementary Campus: Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Middle/High School Campus: Sausage and Biscuit, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Bowl, and a Variety of Milk
Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk
Friday, August 14, 2020
Elementary Campus: Waffles in a Bag, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Middle/High School Campus: Chicken Patty and Biscuit, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Bowl, and a Variety of Milk
Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Crinkle Cut Fries, Baked Beans, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Monday, August 17, 2020
Elementary Campus: French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Middle/High School Campus: French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Chicken Spaghetti, Black-eyed Peas, Whole Wheat Garlic Toast, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Elementary Campus: Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Middle/High School Campus: Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla, Cheesy Broccoli, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Elementary Campus: Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Middle/High School Campus: Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Elementary Campus: Ham and Turkey on a Bun, French Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Chocolate Pudding, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk
Middle/High School Campus: Glazed Barbeque Meatballs on Hoagie Bun, French Fries, Green Peas, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk
Friday, August 21, 2020
Elementary Campus: Assorted Cold Cereals, Chicken Patty and Biscuit, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Middle/High School Campus: Chicken Patty and Biscuit, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Bowl, and a Variety of Milk
Elementary Campus: Cheeseburger, Crinkle Cut Fries, Baked Beans, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Middle/High School Campus: Mexican Pizza, Whole Kernel Corn, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Union Public School District
Thursday, Aug. 13
Breakfast: mini waffles, donuts or pop tart
Lunch: beef a roni, celery stick/ranch whole kernel corn, roll, cookie
Friday, Aug. 14
Virtual Day
Monday, Aug. 17
Breakfast: muffins/yogurt, donuts or pop tart
Lunch: spaghetti/meat sauce , seasoned green beans side salad/dressing, garlic toast, cookie
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Breakfast: mini cinnis, donuts or pop tart
Lunch: pepperoni pizza, whole kernel corn broccoli/cheese, roll, cookie
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Breakfast: donuts or pop tart
Lunch: corn dog nuggets, California veggies/cheese green peas, frozen fruit juice cups
Thursday, Aug. 20
Breakfast: donuts or pop tart
Lunch: barbecue rib sandwich, French fries, yam patties, cookie
Friday, Aug. 21
Virtual Day