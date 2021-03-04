The Lake Lady Hornets won two of three games this past week on the softball diamond.

Lake dropped a tight 5-3 decision to 5A power Neshoba Central on Thursday and bounced back and beat Taylorsville 11-0 and Mize 11-6 on Saturday at the Raleigh Tournament.

Lake will return to action on Tuesday as they open division play at Scott Central. On Thursday, Lake will host Scott Central before going to the West Harrison Tournament.

Neshoba Central 5, Lake 3

Lake had five hits as Kate Gladney went 2-for-3 with a double. Josie Gibbs doubled and drove in a run while Gracie McKee singled and drove in a run.

Gladney pitched six innings and gave up five runs on seven hits and two walks.

Lake 11, Taylorsville 0

Lake had eight hits as Brantlee McGee was 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Abbie McGee singled and drove in two runs while Taylor Duncan also had two RBIs.

Duncan pitched four innings without giving up a hit and struck out five and walked two.

Lake 11, Mize 6

Lake had 10 hits in the contest as Gracie McKee was 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Kate Gladney was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs while Alaina Alford was 2-for-3. Taylor Duncan also doubled while Abbie McKee tripled.

Alana Alford started and pitched three innings, giving up five runs on seven hits and two walks. Taylor Duncan got the final two outs to pick.