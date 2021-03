The Newton County Lady Cougars picked up two more wins on the season and ran their win streak to seven games. The Lady Cougars beat D’Iberville 10-0 and Northwest Rankin 3-1 on Saturday. The win over Northwest Rankin avenged a 13-8 loss Newton County suffered earlier in the season. Newton County, now 9-4 on the season, will continue division play this week as they play at Richland on ...