The Lake Lady Hornets picked up four wins this week including a sweep of Newton on Saturday. The Lady Hornets beat Newton 16-1 and 16-0 on Saturday. On Friday, Lake shut out Pisgah 14-0 and beat Kosciusko 7-6 on Monday. The Lady Hornets improved to 13-4 on the season and have won five in a row. Lake is scheduled to host Choctaw Central on Saturday and travel to Philadelphia on Tuesday...