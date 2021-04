The Union Lady Yellowjackets picked up a pair of wins last week despite the wet weather. The Lady Yellowjackets beat Northeast Lauderdale 16-6 on Monday and then beat Ethel 8-2 on Saturday. Union, now 12-3 on the season, is scheduled to travel to Northeast Lauderdale on Monday before hosting Newton in a doubleheader on Tuesday starting at 4 p.m. Union 16, Northeast Lauderdale 6 The La...