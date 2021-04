The Lake Lady Hornets claimed the Division 5-2A championship this past week with a sweep of Union. The Lady Hornets dominated the Union series behind the strong pitching of Kate Gladney, winning 10-1 on Tuesday and 12-2 on Thursday. Lake finished out the week with a 5-0 loss to Raleigh. Lake, now 21-6 on the season will finish out the regular season on Tuesday as they host Morton for ...