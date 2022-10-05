The Newton County Academy Lady Generals dropped two games at the Class 3A state Tournament last week, despite not giving up an earned run.

NCA lost the opener 11-1 to Franklin Academy and then lost 3-1 to Desoto.

The Lady Generals finished 15-14-2 on the season.

Franklin 11, NCA 1

The Lady Generals fell behind early and dropped a six-inning, run-rule decision on Saturday to open the state tournament.

Franklin scored two runs in the first, third, fourth and sixth innings while scoring three in the second.

Franklin outhit NCA 10-4, but the Lady Generals committed seven errors in the field. Addie Bergeron singled and scored NCA’s only run while Lilly Hollingsworth, Adriane Luke and Macie Woodham each singled.

Hollingsworth started in the circle and pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up seven runs, only two earned, on four hits and two walks while striking out two. Sydnee Cosgrove pitched the last 3 1/3 inning and gave up four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two.

Desoto 3, NCA 1

In a tight game, four errors cost the Lady Generals, as they dropped a two-run decision to Desoto to be eliminated from the state tournament.

NCA scored one in the third, but Desoto answered with a single run as well. Desoto then added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Desoto outhit NCA 4-3. Addie Bergeron doubled and drove in a run while Maggie Vance scored NCA’s only run. Sydnee Cosgrove and Adriane Luke had NCA’s other hits.

Lilly Hollingsworth pitched all six innings for NCA, giving up three unearned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out three.