The Newton County softball team picked up two more wins this past week to run their win streak to 13 games.

The Lady Cougars stayed unbeaten in division play as they beat Florence 8-3 on Thursday and then beat Clarkdale 12-2 on Friday.

Newton County improves to 15-4 on the season.

County 12, Clarkdale 2

After falling behind early, the Lady Cougars scored all 12 runs in the last three innings to take a run-rule win over Clarkdale on Friday.

Clarkdale scored one run in the first inning while Newton County followed with six in the third and three in the fourth and fifth innings.

Newton County outhit Clarkdale 11-5 as Lanie Phillips was 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored. Brelie Phillips was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored as well while Casey Dube was 2-for-2 with two doubles and two runs scored. Maeli Ben was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs while Haley McDowell was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two stolen bases.

Natalie Lampton pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up one run on four hits to pick up the win while Mandarie Leach pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up one run on one hit and struck out two.

County 8, Florence 3

The Lady Cougars took an early lead and never gave it up as they took a one-run win over the Lady Eagles on Thursday.

County scored two runs in the top of the first before Florence scored two in the bottom of the first. But the Lady Cougars gradually extended the lead with single runs in the third, fifth and seventh while adding two runs in the sixth.

County had 10 hits in the contest as Brelie Phillips was 3-for-3 with two run scored. Maeli Ben was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored while Haley McDowell was 2-for-4. Mackenzie Rigdon also doubled and drove in a run while Lanie Phillips doubled and scored two runs.

Shae Jimmie pitched all seven innings to pick up the win, giving up three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four.