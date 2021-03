The Union Lady Yellowjackets picked up four big wins this week to continue their strong start. Union started the week with an 8-7 win over Nanih Waiya in extra innings and then took two games from Noxapater, winning 11-4 and 17-0. The Lady Yellowjackets finished the week off with a 6-1 win over French Camp. Union, now 7-1 on the season, returns to action this week as they are schedule...