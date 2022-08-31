﻿The Union Yellowjackets opened with a bang against the Scott Central Rebels on Friday night.

After returning the opening kick for a touchdown, the Yellowjackets came down to earth as the defending 2A state champions scored 24 unanswered points and pulled away to take a 48-14 win on Friday night.

Union falls to 1-1 on the season while Scott Central moves to 2-0. Union will host Leake Academy this Friday night.

Union coach Jordan Wren said before the game that Scott Central might be one of the best teams in the state, regardless of class. He saw that up close on Friday night as the Rebels rolled up 462 yards of total offense.

“Scott Central is one of the better football teams in school schools that I have seen,” Wren said. “We had three turnovers, and you can’t do that and beat good teams. You take away four or five plays and it could have been a lot closer. I see glimpses of how good we could be on offense. We have to take care of the small details. Our effort isn’t the problem, it’s the little things. If we can do that, I think it will be a lot of fun on offense.”

Union got on the board early as they Xavier Boler returned the opening kick 68 yards for a touchdown. Ky’Yon Harris ran in the two-point conversion and Union led 8-0 early.

But the Rebels responded with a six-play, 51-yard drive as Antreyvious Edwards scored on a 1-yard run and converted the two-point conversion to tie the game at 8-8 with 9:37 left in the first quarter.

Union then turned the ball over on downs at the Scott Central 41 and the Rebels went 59 yards four plays, scoring on a 48-yard touchdown pass with 5:08 left in the first. The try for two was good and Scott Central led 24-8.

Union was forced to punt on its next possession and Scott Central struck quickly, hitting a 67-yard touchdown pass with 2:57 left in the first period. The try for two was good and Scott Central led 24-8.

Union pulled closer in the second quarter with the help of the passing game. After U’Darian Hickmon hit Mason Tucker on a 32-yard pass, Hickmon hit Ky’Yon Harris on a 30-yard touchdown pass with 5:50 left in the first half. The try for two failed and Union trailed 24-14.

Scott Central responded with a five-play, 77-yard drive as they hit a 27-yard touchdown pass with 1:35 left in the half. The try for two was good and Scott Central led 32-14 at the half.

“I think if you take away four or five plays and we lose to one of the better teams in the state by seven points,” Wren said. “We just have to learn to play hard on every snap and have to stop putting the ball on the ground. We have to learn to play every single down and not take plays off. When all 11 are playing, we are really good.”

Scott Central got the ball to start the second half and scored on a 6-yard run after a 58-yard kickoff return to go up 40-14.

The Rebels added a late score as they went 65 yards in nine plays, scoring on a 2-yard run with 4:19 left in the game.

Union had 284 yards of total offense while Scott Central racked up 462 yards.

Union had 145 yards passing and 139 rushing while Scott Central had 270 passing and 192 rushing.

Hickmon was 6-of-12 passing for 145 yards while Keon Hutchins had four catches for 83 yards. Harris led the rushing attack with 71 yards on 13 carries while Xavier Boler had 27 yards on 14 carries. Carlos Hickman had 23 yards on four carries.

Tristan Wallace led the defense with five tackles while Cameron Jackson had four stops. Samuel Alain’s, Vaiden Bouder, Carlos Hickman, William Hughlett, Bavarian McDonald, Omari Holliday and Tank Haralson each had three tackles apiece.

This week’s game

The Yellowjackets will be at home this week as they host Leake Academy on Friday night in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Leake is 1-2 on the season. After opening with a 40-12 win over Winston, Leake fell 10-6 to Jackson Academy and 39-7 to Starkville Academy last week.

Last year, Leake beat Union 48-13 in the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

“I expect it to be a really great atmosphere,” Wren said. “It was really great last year. More than anything, I’m just looking for a good competitive game with a great atmosphere. This is a game I would like to be able to keep on the schedule because it makes good financial sense for both schools. It’s two communities that are close. Leake has a great tradition and I’m expecting a very competitive game.”