QB: Jaden Mann, 6-2, 175, Sebastopol

Why he’s here:

Mann had a huge season for the Bobcats, leading the team to the 1A playoffs and only the school’s second-ever 10-win season.

Mann was 114-of-198 passing for 2,217 yards and 25 TDs.

He also rushed for 787 yards and eight TDs.

Mann was an all-Division 3-1A pick and first-team 1A All-state selection. Mann is committed to play at ECCC.