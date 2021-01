RB: David Williams, Soph., 5-11, 161, Sebastopol

Why he’s here:

Williams emerged as the Bobcats top running back this season.

The sophomore had 920 yards on just 76 carries with nine TDs, averaging an astounding 12.1 yards a carry.

He also had 15 catches for 363 yards. Williams also had 30 tackles on defense for the Bobcats.