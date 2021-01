RB: Carlois Walker, Sr, 5-9, 192, Newton County

Why he’s here:

Walker had another standout season for the Cougars with 1,786 yards rushing on 175 carries with 20 touchdowns.

As a junior, Walker rushed for 1,657 yards on 188 carries.

Walker was named the Division 5-4A MVP and was a MS Association of Coaches Class 4A first-team All-state running back.