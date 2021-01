Athlete: Tyreke Snow, Soph.,6-3, 185, Newton

Why he’s here:

Snow was all over the field, seeing time at QB, safety, WR and WR.

Snow scored 38 points, passed for 458 yards and 5 TDs and rushed for 381 yards on 65 carries, despite nursing a shoulder injury much of the season.

He also had six catches for 126 yards and had 32.5 tackles and two INT on defense.