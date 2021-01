WR: Jamarcus Jones, Sr., 6-4, 215, Union

Why he’s here:

Jones blossomed under first-year coach Jordan Wren becoming the Yellowjackets main threat down the field.

Jones led the county with 1,079 yards receiving on 41 catches.

He was a 6-2A First-team selection, a 2A First-team all-state selection and a selection for the Bernard Blackwell North-South All-star football game.