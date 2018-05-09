Football stats as of Sept. 5, 2018

Football stats as of Sept. 5, 2018By ROBBIE ROBERTSON,
Scoring
D’Alex Jennings, Lake 26
Rod Evans, County 18
Colby Ferguson, Union 18
Ethan Gray, Lake 26
Jykial White, Newton 14
Tyshun Evans, Newton 12
Tre Hillie, Newton 12
Lincoln Jordan, NCA 18
Cole Shimfessell, County 9
Jaylon Buckley, Union 8
Kenyon Clay, Union 6
Macolm Clay, Union 6
Miguel Evans, County 6
Colby Ferguson, Union 6
Eli Finnegan, Lake 6
Danarrious Hughes, Lake 6
Markus Jones, Union 6
Zywon Ledbetter, Lake 18
Jordan Mason, NCA 6
Cornelius Mayers, Lake 12
Lamar Morgan, County 6
Kollin Razmi, Lake 6
Angelo Sewell, Lake 6
Henry Thornton, Union 6
Marcus Wash, County 6
Will Burns, Lake 3
Ethan McDill, NCA 3
Lawrence Morris, Newton 2
Passing
Player Com-Att-Yds-TD-INT
Lawrence Morris, Newton 16-35-246-2-3
Mickey Parker, Lake 12-28-209-3-0
Damon Mapp, County 14-22-143-1-1
Colby Ferguson, Union 22-52-242-1-7
Logan Little, NCA 3-7-36-0-0
Hayden West, County 2-7-32-1-0
Zander Meeks, NCA 4-15-14-0-2
Desmond Moore, Newton 1-1-11-1-0
Rushing
Player Carries Yards
Ethan Gray, Lake 49 381
Malcolm Clay, Union 43 198
Marcus Wash, County 30 198
Colby Ferguson, Union 40 183
D’Alex Jennings, Lake 17 183
Eli Finnegan, NCA 45 175
Lincoln Jordan, NCA 38 173
Kenyon Clay, Union 20 144
Jykial White, Newton 31 125
Tre Hillie, Newton 9 99
Brady McGee, Lake 4 95
Cornelius Mayers, Lake 13 68
Damon Mapp, County 13 58
Miguel Evans, County 10 40
Jaylon Buckley, Union 7 35
Angelo Sewell, Lake 11 39
Mickey Parker, Lake 15 36
Zander Bounds, NCA 6 27
Makindal Evans, County 8 25
Desmond Moore, Newton 15 21
Tyshun Evans, Newton 5 12
Johnny Johnson, Lake 2 6
Corbin Tillman, Newton 1 5
Jamarian Harmon, Union 3 5
Rod Evans, County 1 3
Seth McKee, NCA 1 3
Harber Reese, NCA 1 1
Donovan McCoy, County 2 0
Hayden West, County 10 -3
Logan Little, NCA 4 -8
Zander Meeks, NCA 12 -9
Lawrence Morris, Newton 16 -18
Receiving
Player Catches Yards
Zywon Ledbetter, Lake 7 113
Tre Hillie, Newton 5 90
Tyshun Evans, Newton 5 81
Kenyon Clay, Union 7 86
Rod Evans, County 4 52
Marcus Wash, County 4 52
Lamar Morgan, County 4 51
Corbin Tillman, Newton 3 43
Jamarian Harmon, Union 5 42
Donovan McCoy, County 3 40
Kolin Ramzi, Lake 3 40
Markus Jones, Union 2 38
Trevor Patchin, Union 3 34
Danarrious Hughes, Lake 2 28
Tyler Pruitt, Newton 3 20
Kemp Alderman, NCA 3 19
Dylan Harrison, Union 1 15
Jordan Mason, NCA 1 15
Jahheim Gill, Union 1 11
Jaylon Buckley, Union 2 10
Lincoln Jordan, NCA 3 16
Miguel Evans, County 1 8
Theory Harris, Lake 1 8
Jykial White, Newton 1 5
Marcus Martin, Newton 1 4
Tackles
Shelton Porter, Lake 22.5
Zander Bounds, NCA 20
Kemp Alderman, NCA 19
Aaron Campbell, Lake 19
Colby Hollingsworth, NCA 18
Seth Prestage, Lake 17.5
Lincoln Jordan, NCA 17
Lee Hollingsworth, NCA 16
Harber Reese, NCA 16
Noah Cutway, County 15.5
Jemarius Ford, Newton 15.5
Jordan Mason, NCA 15
Skylar Porter, County 15
Zywon Ledbetter, Lake 13.5
Jace Arther, NCA 13
Miguel Evans, County 13
Johnny Johnson, Lake 12.5
Logan Little,NCA 11
Ethan McDill, NCA 11
Peyton Posey, Union 11
Cole Nester, Lake 10
Jaylon Buckley, Union 9.5
Kenyon Clay, Union 9
Makindal Evans, County 9
Jaquan Roberts, Newton 9
Isiah Evans, Newton 8.5
J.D. Evans, Lake 8.5
D.J. Moseley, County 8.5
Eli Finnegan, NCA 8
Jaheim Gill, Union 8
Theory Harris, Lake 8
Colin Crowder, County 7
Rod Evans, County 7
Tarius McNair, Lake 7
Lamar Morgan, County 7
Michael Rush, Union 7
Marcus Wash, County 6.5
Alex Billups, Newton 6
Trodarian Campbell, Union 6
Lee Hollingsworth, NCA 6
Markus Jones, Union 5.5
Ethan Kinard, Union 5.5
Antavious Robinson, Lake 5.5
Carlonte Walker, County 5.5
Jamarian Harmon, Union 5
Tyshun Evans, Newton 5
Justin Boone, Lake 4.5
James McMillan, Lake 4.5
Timothy Norris, Lake 4.5
Tony Shellwood, County 4.5
Atavius Hardy, Newton 4
Danarrious Hughes, Lake 4
Jaquarrius Nicks, Newton 4
Cornelius Mayers, Lake 4
Reese Regions, Lake 3.5
Cody Rogers, Union 3.5
Kimoni Shaffer, County 3.5
Daquan Sims, County 3.5
J’laan Broadfoot, Lake 3
Robert Craft, Union 3
Brady McGee, Lake 3
Tre Hillie, Newton 5
Austin Kyzar, Lake 3
Tyler Pruitt, Newton 3
Terrance Swinton, Union 3
Jykial White, Newton 3
Jacob Moore, Union 2.5
Karkese Smith, Lake 2.5
Terrance Swinton, Union 2.5
Tra Taylor, County 2.5
Andre Ware, Newton 2.5
Derek Alford, Newton 2
Corey Burton, NCA 2
Colby Ferguson, Union 2
Preston Garvin, NCA 2
Jamarion Hughes, Newton 2
Desmond Jennings, Lake 2
Kristopher McClendon, Lake 2
Zykenyon Roberts, County 2
Mario Robinson, Newton 2
Wesley Williams, NCA 2
Raymond Arreola, Union 1.5
Jose Martinez, Lake 1.5
Cameron McDonald, County 1.5
Trevor Patchin, Union 1.5
Devontae Rankin, Lake 1.5
Eli Rigdon, Union 1.5
Damion Bailey, Lake 1
Ravell Buckley, Newton 1
Zack Collins, Union 1
Koye Hardaway, County 1
Noah Essary, Lake 1
Brandon Felton, Union 1
Marquez Hughes, Lake 1
Zack LeBlanc, Union 1
Donavon McCoy, County 1
Raylon Nettles, Union 1
Jadorian Pace, Lake 1
Payton Patrick, Lake 1
Kolin Ramzi, Lake 1
Javarious Sanders, Lake 1
Dalton Sibley, NCA 1
Angelo Sowell, Lake 1
Kobe Thompson, Newton 1
Kasey Watts, Newton 5
Dustin Welborn, Union 1
Dorian Williams, Lake 1
D’Alex Jennings, Lake .5
Seddarion Lay, Lake .5
Mickey Parker, Lake .5
Ethan Plaisance, Union .5
Corbitt Tillman, Newton 1
Robert Thoes, Lake .5
Carlois Walker, County .5
Interceptions
Zywon Ledbetter, Lake 2
Rod Evans, County 1
Marcus Wash, Newton County 1
Desmond Chapman, Lake 1