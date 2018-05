ECCC signees stand out in all-star football game

Several East Central Community College signees showed out in the Northeast Mississippi Football Coaches Association All-Star football game played at Northeast Mississippi Community College.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The NEWTON COUNTY APPEAL.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, CLICK HERE