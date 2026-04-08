IN THE CHANCERY COURT
OF NEWTON COUNTY
STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
JAMES BUCKLEY AND JANIE
BUCKLEY, PETITIONERS
VS. CAUSE NO.: 26-CV-072-RML
KADARRIUS CAMERON AND
UNKNOWN FATHER OF THE MINOR CHILD NAMED HEREIN,
RESPONDENTS
SUMMONS
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
COUNTY OF NEWTON
TO: UNKNOWN FATHER OF THE MINOR CHILD NAMED HEREIN
You have been made a Defendant/Respondent in the Plaintiffs’ Petition to Establish Custody regarding the minor child, D.D.
You are summoned to appear and defend against said complaint or petition on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the Jasper County Courthouse located in Paulding, Mississippi, at 9:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard by the Court, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and official seal, this the 10th day of April, 2026.
HONORABLE
CHRISSIE BUFFINGTON
NEWTON COUNTY
CHANCERY CLERK
/s/ Suzanne Gressett
CLERK/DEPUTY CLERK
Publication Dates: April 15,
April 22 & April 29, 2026