The Union tennis team got in a pair of matches last week, splitting with two of the area’s biggest schools. Union lost 4-3 to Class 6A Meridian but then turned around and beat Class 5A Neshoba Central 4-3. Meridian 4, Union 3 In girls doubles, Union lost both matches as Annley Howell and Rylee Pullin lost 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 1 spot while Denver McCay and Albany Winstead lost 6-3, 6-0 ...