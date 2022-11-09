Well, like any good Southern lady I’m going to tell y’all “Bye!” and not mean it the first time. Most of you know exactly what I’m talking about. My mother, the always talkative Marsha Hollingsworth Hedrick, was the absolute best at starting goodbye at the door, walking out to your car with you, and continuing to talk to you as the engine ran. My mom was the queen of the long goodbye. I won’t try to top her. I just wanted to leave you with a final word or two.

Some have asked what I’m moving toward, so I’ll share with you what I’m doing simply because I believe I am becoming part of one of the most innovative programs in the state of Mississippi. I truly believe I am moving toward my ultimate career goal. It combines my work experience outside of the classroom (which has been quite varied) to my 23 years of classroom experience. I will now be part of an innovative program established by Accelerate Mississippi. An oversimplified explanation of Accelerate Mississippi is that it is a program to take innovative approaches to growing Mississippi’s workforce. It is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and created by the Mississippi Legislature. For those curious about it, check out their website at https://acceleratems.org/.

I will be working with a division of the program that helps high school students find their career paths, particularly focusing on high-tech, high skills jobs currently available in Mississippi. According to the website the ratio of Mississippi students to school counselors was 398 to 1 in the 2020-21 school year. The American Counselors Association recommends no more than 250 students to each counselor. Combine that overload with all the tasks counselors do such as test management, mental health support, and disciplinary matters, helping students explore career goals is challenging.

I could have really used a career coach back in 1984. Neither of my parents attended college. I made most of my college and career choices based on where my friends were going and what I could afford. The most valuable piece of advice I received, however, was from Eleanor Pace, my senior English teacher and self-appointed mentor. She told me that as long as I continued to write there would always be work of one type or another. She was correct. Writing has been an essential in every job I have ever taken on, but there’s a difference between jobs and careers.

My job will always involve written communication. My career will always involve young people. I know that now. The ability to see the future through the eyes of a young person is powerful. I would sincerely appreciate your prayers for me and my students as we embark on this new adventure.

Amy Hedrick Robertson has served as The Newton County Appeal’s Staff Writer since July 2022.