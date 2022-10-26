A third suspect has been charged with the shooting death of Lake senior Travis Jones.

Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said last week that two 16-year-olds were arrested and charged with murder, and that other arrest may be possible, in connection with the shooting death of Jones Oct. 13.

“We have two arrests,” Lee said last week. “Both are 16 years old. We are still investigating, and more arrests may be forthcoming. One of the juveniles was going to Lake High school and the other had dropped out. Both are formally charged with murder.”

As for motive, Lee said that has yet to be determined.

“Right now, we are looking at the possibility that he (Travis) was not the one they intended to shoot but we are still in the middle of the investigation,” he said.

A third suspect was arrested last week, but Lee has not released a statement or released the identities to the Scott County Times as of press time Tuesday.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene and an unidentified 13-year-old is recovering from his injuries following the shooting near the intersection of Old Highway 80 and Johnson Town Road. Jones was a defensive starter on the football team and was recently named Farm Bureau Player of the Week. According to stats compiled by The Newton County Appeal, he had 20 tackles this season.

Deputies were called to the scene of an apparent vehicle accident around 3:30 p.m. Oct. 13, where they found Jones and the other victim shot. The 13-year-old was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle, and later transferred to the University Medical Center in Jackson, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

The Scott County School District was out on Fall Break at the time of the incident; however, school officials issued the following statement Oct. 14.

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that the Lake Community experienced a tragic shooting incident on Thursday. During the incident, a Lake High School student was killed and a Lake Middle School student was injured. We ask each of you to lift the Lake Community up in prayer. The Lake Community will be mourning the loss of a student while trying to support each other through this tragedy. We must be prayer warriors for them during this time!

“Our students’ and faculty’s mental/emotional health and safety is of the utmost priority at this time. Counseling services will be available and provided to staff and students as needed and additional security personnel will be present on all Lake School Campuses when school resumes on Monday.”

If anyone has any information about this shooting contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 601-469-1511 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.