Newton County Academy players receiving MAIS Football All State Honors include Paxton Russell, Trace Evans, and Hunter Scarbrough. | NCA Photo

Three named to all-state

Newton County Academy players received MAIS Football All State Honors.

Copyright 2022 Emmerich Newspapers, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Copy Link

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to view this author's last article or here to see all of their content.