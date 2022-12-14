The Union girls stayed unbeaten with two more wins this past week.

The Lady Yellowjackets beat West Lauderdale 54-27 and then beat Nanih Waiya 48-40.

The Yellowjackets split a pair of contests as they beat Nanih Waiya 69-55 but fell 63-41 to West Lauderdale.

Union will host Newton County on Monday in a makeup game and will then play at the Mize Tournament on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Union will play Taylorsville on Thursday starting at 4 p.m. The Friday and Saturday schedule depends on first-round results.

Union girls 54, West Lauderdale 27

The Lady Yellowjackets outscored the Lady Knights in every period and pulled away to take a 27-point win on Tuesday.

Union led 8-7 at the end of the first but then outscored West 17-3 in the second period to lead 25-10 at the half. Union continued to extend its lead, outscoring West 11-10 in the third and 14-7 in the fourth to take the win.

Gracyn Tillman led Union with 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals while Kylee Madden had 11 points, six steals and three rebounds. Anna Shaw had eight points and eight rebounds while Sydney Coward had seven points and four rebounds. Rymia Coat had six points and 10 rebounds.

West Lauderdale boys 63, Union 41

The Knights outscored the Yellowjackets in every period and took a 22-point win on Tuesday.

West led 15-10 at the end of the first and outscored Union 15-12 in the second to lead 30-22 at the half. West then pulled away in the third, outscoring Union 22-11 to lead 52-33 going to the fourth. West took the fourth 11-8 for the final margin.

Kamarion Rushing and Keon Hutchins each had 10 points apiece while Micheal Buffington had six points.

Union girls 48, Nanih Waiya 40

The Lady Yellowjackets outscored the Lady Warriors in the first three periods and held on to take an eight-point win over the Lady Warriors on Thursday.

Union led 14-8 at the end of the first and led 26-18 at the half. Union then outscored Nanih Waiya 14-8 in the third and led 40-26 going to the fourth. Nanih Waiya outscored Union 14-8 in the fourth for the final margin.

Kylee Added led Union with 19 points while Rymia Craft had 14 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Gracyn Tillman had 11 points and six rebounds while Anna Shaw also puled down seven rebounds.

Union boys 69, Nanih Waiya 55

The Yellowjackets pulled away in the third period and outscored the Warriors in every period to take a 14-point win.

Union ld 13-11 at the end of the first and led 32-29 at the half. Union then outscored Nanih Waiya 16-8 in the third to lead 48-37 going to the fourth. Union took the fourth 21-18 for the final margin.

Kamarion Rushing led Union with 24 points while Micheal Buffington had 13 points. U’Darrion Hickman had 12 points while Keon Hutchins had 10 points.