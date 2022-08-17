﻿Newton football coach Zach Grady said last week was a challenge because of the weather.

“Last week was a challenge for us and I’m sure it was a challenge for everybody,” Grady said. “We had afternoon rainfall every day last week. We made the best of the time we had outside. It wasn’t what I wanted to get done but there’s nothing we could do about it. It was really hit or miss but the weather was a problem every day. It was popup showers every day.”

While the Tigers missed some valuable practice time, Grady said they are on schedule.

“The good thing is fall camp isn’t what it used to be,” Grady said. “Most of our stuff is already I and most of it we have already done. Most of what you do you work on in the summer. We got done what we needed to get done. We were able to go some live special teams and do a little contact on Thursday and Friday.”

Grady said the depth up front showed this past week.

“We have a lot of depth up front and that’s something we are going to hang out hat on,” Grady said. “We were able to go with two complete offenses and we haven’t been able to do that since I have been here. It felt real good being able to go with two units. We are inexperienced at wide receiver and have to get better there. We have to bring them up to speed.”

The Tigers will travel to Grady’s hometown of Louisville on Saturday and will take on Shannon in an 11 a.m. contest.

“They have a good group,” Grady said of Shannon. “I have watched a little tape on them and they are big up front. They have a good group of skill guys. We should get a good test in the secondary against them.”

Grady said with the Saturday contest, it was like having and extra Monday.

“Monday will be kind of a bonus day for us,” Grady said. “Monday will be a hard day and we are getting two Mondays this week. We have to get into hitting shape and the only way to do that is to run into each other a little bit. The way they have it set up, you only get a few days in pads before you are playing a jamboree. They just don’t get the chance to get into hitting shape like they used to.”

Newton will open the season at home against Hazlehurst on Aug. 26.

2022 NHS Football Schedule

Date Opponent

Aug. 20 vs. Shannon at Louisville

Aug. 26 Hazlehurst

Sept. 2 Forest

Sept. 9 at Quitman

Sept. 16 Heidelberg

Sept. 23 at Yazoo City

Sept. 30 at Nanih Waiya

Oct. 7 Lake

Oct. 14 at Kemper County

Oct. 21 at Port Gibson

Oct. 28 Philadelphia