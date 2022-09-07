﻿It wasn’t pretty, but it was a win for the Newton Tigers.

Newton scored the game winner with 45 seconds left to play as Tyreke Snow hit Corey Taylor on a 20-yard touchdown pass to lead the Tigers to a 34-28 win over Forest on Friday night at E.L. Morgan Field.

Newton moves to 1-1 on the season and will travel to Quitman on Friday night to take on the Class 4A Tigers.

Newton coach Zach Grady said he saw a team that overcame a lot of mistakes to get a win.

“I saw a team that had some injuries and had some kids step up and make some big plays,” Grady said. “We played good enough to win but we have to clean up some of those mistakes. We have to get the right attitude to win. We just can’t make that many mistakes. We showed a lot of grit and played really hard. Forest was up most of the game, but it seemed like they were fatigued at the end, and we were able to pull off the late score and get the win."

The Bearcats for on the board on their second possession as they broke a 48-yard run with 5:37 left in the first. The PAT was good and Forest led 7-0.

After a Newton interception, Forest was forced to punt and Tyreke Snow returned it 84 yards for a touchdown. Snow ran in the two-point conversion and Newton led 8-7 with 1:47 left in the first quarter.

After a sloppy second quarter, Forest punched in a score right before the end of the second quarter and led 13-8 at halftime.

After another Newton interception on its second possession, Forest scored on a 20-yard run and hit the PAT to lead 20-8 late in the third.

Newton responded with a five-play, 80-yard drive that was capped off by a 30-yard touchdown pass from Snow to Craig Craft. The try for two failed and Forest led 20-14.

The Tigers got the ball right back with a fumble recovery and went 58 yards in seven plays as Snow scored on a 1-yard run with 9:30 left in the fourth. Tyreke Nicholson caught the two-point conversion from Snow and Newton led 22-20.

The Bearcats lost another fumble, and the Tigers returned it 75 yards for a touchdown. The try for two failed, and Newton led 28-20.

But just as Newton was feeling good, Forest ripped off a 55-yard touchdown run and converted the two-point attempt to tie the game at 28-28.

The Tigers got one last attempt late in the game and had to go 65 yards in the last two minutes. Snow then hit Corey Taylor on a screen pass and the junior then broke three tackles and scored on a 20-yard pass with 45 seconds left in the game for the final margin of 34-28.

Snow was 21-of-36 passing for 271 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also had 11 carries for 53 yards.

Taylor had eight catches for 133 yards and five carries for 17 yards. Nicholson had five catches for 37 yards while Robert Wheaton had three catches for 37 yards. Detron Brown had two catches for 25 yards.