A Newton man died Sunday night after his vehicle was struck by a train at the Roy Mann Road crossing just east of town.

Newton County Coroner Danny Shoemaker identified the victim as Larry Arrington, 59. The crash occurred at 10:07 p.m., and Arrington was pronounced dead at 11:20 p.m. with multiple blunt force traumas.

Shoemaker said Arrington was driving a Chevrolet pickup south across the Roy Mann Road railroad crossing, which is located about one-half mile northeast of the James H. Easom Field Airport. The westbound train struck the driver’s side and pushed the vehicle nearly one mile.

Arrington was a 27-year employee with the City of Newton. Parks and Recreation Director Jay Powell said they were devastated to hear the news about Arrington.

“It’s just a sad, sad day for us,” Powell said. “We are all in shock.”