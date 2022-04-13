The Newton High School track and field team will have 10 different athletes compete at the Class 2A state meet on Friday at Pearl High School.

According to the state website, the first events are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

The Tigers had the following athletes qualify in their respective events during the South State track meet:

• Erin Ware won first place in the girls 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles and second place in the long jump.

• The girls 4x100 relay of Ware, Talia Swan, Te’Quiera Moppins and Dayshia Irby took first place.

• Moppins also won second place in the triple jump.

• Mariana Thames placed second in the girls high jump.

• Rayvion Nettles took second place in the 110-meter hurdles, third place in the high jump and fourth place in

• The boys relay team of Corey Taylor, De’Anthony Darby, Marquise Poole and Kaleb Traxler won fourth place 4x200 relay and the 4x100 relay.

• Emmanuel Robinson finished third place in shot put.