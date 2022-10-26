“Turning Taters” is one of those archaic terms that most of this current generation has never heard of. The sweet potato is one of those foods where the root is the edible part, but on top of the ground, the plant grows a long and overwhelming vine. Like any other crop, the sweet potato must be plowed and cultivated. The vine gets in the way of the plow and unless the vine is placed “longways” with the row, the plow will damage the plant. Gordon brothers Louie and Clifton were turning the vines that day in July 1941 under a baking sun. The brothers were looking forward to finishing the job and then going for a swim in cool clear water of the farm pond not far from the field. The younger brother was also looking forward to returning to Mississippi College in the fall where he was favored to be the starting quarterback.

A dark cloud settled between sun and the field, bringing a welcome cool and a refreshing breeze. It brought something else too. Lightning! The cloud approached so suddenly that the two brothers were too happy for the sudden break in the heat to realize the danger they were in. In less on than a heartbeat, lightning streaked from the black cloud. Louie took a direct hit. His life ended from the powerful jolt. Clifton found himself on the ground, flat of his back, several feet from where his brother’s body lay. He said he had no idea how long he was out. Maybe a few seconds. Maybe a few minutes but when he came to his senses, his mouth was dry from extreme thirst. We will never know how much of a hit Clifton took, or if he was even hit. There were no burn marks about his body or his clothes. Dazed and disoriented, Clifton eventually realized what had happened. Even with the trauma he was experiencing Clifton had presence of mind to hitch the mule to the ground-slide and carry his brother’s body to the house. Louie was laid to rest in the Greenland Community Cemetery along with his ancestors. They said that Grandpa Oscar Gordon never planted another crop of sweet potatoes. The field where Louie died still has an ominous presence about it. Maybe just a family superstition, nevertheless, real to our family.

Clifton never recovered from the traumatic event. Although he had the support of his loving wife Irene and his other brothers, the experience was just too much for him bear. Three years later Clifton Gordon took his own life escaping the depression which had overwhelmed him since that fateful day. Clifton was buried in the Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. His wife Irene eventually remarried and moved to the Bailey Community in Lauderdale County. But before he death she requested that she be reunited with her Clifton in the Hebron Cemetery.